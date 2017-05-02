Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

0

I’ve had a lot of doubt about Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword until recently. After speaking to some people I trust who have seen it, they say that the film is remarkably fun, and perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised. His previous film, the gem The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is a blast, and his early crime films are fairly enjoyable. If Warner Bros. is just letting Ritchie be Ritchie and run amok with Arthurian legend, then his new movie should probably be an enjoyable time.

I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 25 admit-two passes to the Atlanta screening of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword in 3D. To enter for a chance to see the movie early and for free, send an e-mail to Collider.Passes@gmail.com with the subject line “KING ARTHUR”. The screening is on Tuesday, May 9th at 7:30pm at Regal Atlantic Station, so please don’t enter if you think you’ll be unavailable. Multiple entries from a single person will disqualify all entries from that person.

In case you haven’t seen it, check out the latest trailer below. The film opens May 12th and stars Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, and Eric Bana.

Here’s the official synopsis for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword: