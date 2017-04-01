Final ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ Trailer Teases Clashing Swords & Giant Elephants

0

If you were a fan of Guy Ritchie‘s take on Sherlock Holmes, there’s good enough reason to believe you’ll enjoy King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, his latest bad-assifying of a classic literary character. The action is different in form – swords, shields, and floating fire against guns and knives – but the style of both films looks identical from the look of the latest (and likely final) trailer for King Arthur, which you can take a look at below. There are slow-motion shots of debris and bloody chaos, a color palette that favors the unimaginative, metallic tint of industry, and dialogue that will make you want to walk out into the ocean and never return, all of which are requisite in a post-Snatch Ritchie production. Perhaps King Arthur will turn out differently once it’s in theaters and I can see the whole thing, but then again, like so many other trailers of the day, this last look at Ritchie’s film pre-release also maps out the entire three-act structure of the narrative. So, the idea of a surprise leaping out of all of this is difficult to imagine at this point.

Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.