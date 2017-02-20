New ‘King Arthur: Legends of the Sword’ Trailer Goes All-In on Bonkers Fantasy Action

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for director Guy Ritchie’s upcoming fantasy actioner King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and it is just rocking the hell out with all kinds of nutty, fantastical action. The gritty retelling of the classic tale stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur — a spiced-up, brothel-dwelling reimagining of the once and future king, who must battle his tyrannical uncle Vortigern (Jude Law) to reclaim his rightful throne.
This is so silly and I Just kind of love it. The music is right on the line of ridiculous, but it’s Ritchie so it works even though it shouldn’t. What’s really got me pumped up though is the gleeful playfulness and the full-tilt influx of fantasy weirdness. Ritchie’s criminally underrated The Man From UNCLE was a joyful, spirited spin on the spy genre and if Ritchie can do the same for the fantasy epic, I’ll be utterly thrilled.
Watch the new King Arthur: Legend of the Sword trailer below. Scripted by Joby Harold, Ritchie, and Lionel Wigram, the film also stars Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, and Aidan Gillen. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens in theaters on May 12, 2017.
Here’s the official logline for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword:
