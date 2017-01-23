‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword': Guy Ritchie Reinvents a Literary Legend in New Trailer

0

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for director Guy Ritchie’s upcoming fantasy actioner King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. The gritty retelling of the classic story stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur — a spiced-up, brothel-dwelling reimagining of the boy who would be king, who finds himself squaring off against his tyrannical uncle (Jude Law) when he discovers the truth of his royal heritage.

There’s something so inherently goofy about Guy Ritchie taking on Arthurian legend, but there’s also a lot of promise for his trademark machismo action and fisticuffs, and I can admire the balls-to-the-wall OTT approach he’s. Classic film tales like Tarzan and Spartacus have fizzed with audiences in recent years, so it will be interesting to see if Ritchie’s stylish direction will be enough to carve out a foothold for the well-told tale with modern moviegoers.

Watch the new King Arthur: Legend of the Sword trailer below. Scripted by Joby Harold, Ritchie, and Lionel Wigram, the film also stars Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, and Aidan Gillen. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens in theaters on May 12, 2017.

Here’s the official logline for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword: