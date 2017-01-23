‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword': Guy Ritchie Reinvents a Literary Legend in New Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for director Guy Ritchie’s upcoming fantasy actioner King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. The gritty retelling of the classic story stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur — a spiced-up, brothel-dwelling reimagining of the boy who would be king, who finds himself squaring off against his tyrannical uncle (Jude Law) when he discovers the truth of his royal heritage.
There’s something so inherently goofy about Guy Ritchie taking on Arthurian legend, but there’s also a lot of promise for his trademark machismo action and fisticuffs, and I can admire the balls-to-the-wall OTT approach he’s. Classic film tales like Tarzan and Spartacus have fizzed with audiences in recent years, so it will be interesting to see if Ritchie’s stylish direction will be enough to carve out a foothold for the well-told tale with modern moviegoers.
Watch the new King Arthur: Legend of the Sword trailer below. Scripted by Joby Harold, Ritchie, and Lionel Wigram, the film also stars Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, and Aidan Gillen. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens in theaters on May 12, 2017.
Here’s the official logline for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword:
Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to an original King Arthur epic, a sweeping fantasy action adventure starring Charlie Hunnam. Starring with Hunnam are Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Oscar nominee Jude Law, and Eric Bana. Ritchie directs the film from a screenplay by Joby Harold and Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram, story by Joby Harold. The film is produced by Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Lionel Wigram, Guy Ritchie and Steve Clark-Hall. David Dobkin and Bruce Berman are executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Weed Road/Safehouse Pictures Production, a Ritchie/Wigram Production. Slated for release on March 24, 2017, the film will be distributed in North America by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, and in select territories by Village Roadshow Pictures.