Exclusive ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ Poster by Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One

0

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a new poster for Warner Bros.’ upcoming fantasy actioner King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, designed by Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film is a unique spin on the Excalibur legend starring Charlie Hunnam as the titular Arthur who is orphaned at a young age and grows up on the streets. But when he pulls the sword out of the stone, his life is upended and he crosses paths with the ruthless king Vortigem (Jude Law), who just so happens to have murdered his father.

This exclusive poster art is a twist on a playing card and posits Arthur and Vortigem as dueling kings, and it’s celebrating Warner Bros.’ “King for a Day” taking place this Thursday, April 27th. Fans who are the quickest to visit http://www.AMCkingforaday.com/ can win two free tickets to an advance screening of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword in 150 locations across the country. If you win, you’ll also receive this poster at the screening. Screenings will take place Thursday, April 27th at 7:00pm local time. And if you’re in Canada, visit https://www.landmarkcinemas.com/king-for-a-day-screening/ to find details on your “King for a Day” screenings.

Take a closer look at the poster below. The film also stars Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, and Eric Bana. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens in theaters on May 12th.

Here’s the official synopsis for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword: