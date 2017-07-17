New ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Trailer Dives into ‘Toy Story’ World

0

Kingdom Hearts III is a game I’ll believe exists when it’s finally on store shelves, and even then it might be a stretch (I’m still not totally convinced Final Fantasy XV is a real game). Kingdom Hearts II was released in 2005, and while Square-Enix has been able to keep the brand alive with a series of spinoffs that only serve to make the mythology far more complicated than it needs to be, the proper sequel was announced back in 2013. Since then, fans have been waiting patiently to see the next mainline title in the series.

At D23 this weekend, Square-Enix showed off a new trailer, which showed that Sora, Donald, and Goofy (the three protagonists of the series) will be traveling to Toy Story world. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Kingdom Hearts series, it involves the heroes traveling to different Disney worlds and fighting off hordes of bad guys called “The Heartless”. The story is serviceable enough, but it’s cool to run around in Halloween Town from The Nightmare Before Christmas and swim through Triton’s kingdom from The Little Mermaid.

Although the voice acting is currently in Japanese (and I wonder how much the company has to spend to try and lure back Tom Hanks and Tim Allen to voice Woody and Buzz or if they’ll just go with sound-alikes), you at least get the sense of the scene, and I’m eager to traverse new Disney worlds. While some fans will be disappointed no matter what (I’m not getting my hopes up for Star Wars or Marvel), sending the characters into a Pixar movie is pretty neat.

Check out the new Kingdom Hearts 3 trailer below. The game is set to be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it delayed to 2019. What’s another year when it’s already been over a decade?