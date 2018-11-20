New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailer Goes All in on Disney Worlds

0

If you’re not familiar with the Kingdom Hearts franchise, you might see this new Kingdom Hearts III trailer and think, “Disney worlds! Fun!” And after a 13-year hiatus from the main series proper, even I can’t help but be excited for the chance to visit Disney worlds from Frozen, Big Hero 6, Toy Story, and Monsters University. And yet I also know that between Kingdom Hearts II and Kingdom Hearts III we got Kingdom Hearts: Coded, Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days, Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep, Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance, and Kingdom Hearts X.

Thankfully, the Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far Collection is now available on PlayStation 4, but does your casual Disney fan know they should probably pick that up before they attempt Kingdom Hearts III? Or will Kingdom Hearts III standalone to the point where it can be enjoyed as simply a trip through various Disney worlds? I’m still a sucker for this series, so I’m probably going to pick up Kingdom Hearts III even if the story may be completely incomprehensible despite playing The Story So Far.

Check out the Kingdom Hearts III trailer below. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019.

