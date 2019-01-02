New ‘Kingdom’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s South Korean Zombie Series

0

Like the dead, Netflix never sleeps and the streaming giant will continue to roll out even more exciting international series in 2019, on the heels of hit’s like the German-language hit Dark and the Danish YA apocalypse drama The Rain. Now, they’re dipping a severed toe into the zombie genre with the South Korean period drama Kingdom. Set in an ancient kingdom riddled with corruption and death, Kingdom follows the crown prince on a suicide mission to save the kingdom when a zombie plague sweeps the countryside after reports of the king’s death.

“Kingdom captured our imaginations from the moment we read the script with its visual feast of historical drama blended with supernatural fantasy,” said Netflix’s VP of international originals, Erik Barmack, when the project was announced. “We are incredibly honored by this rare opportunity of pairing two premier creative minds in Korea – film director Kim Seong-hun and television writer Kim Eun-hee.”.

The six-episode series, and stars a familiar face in the Netflix familly, Sense8’s Bae Doona, alongside Ju Ji-Hoon, Ryu Seung-Ryong, Kim Sangho, Heo Joon-Ho, and Jeon Seok-Ho. Kingdom debuts on Netflix at the end of this month, and the streaming outlet must have some mighty confidence in it, because they’ve already renewed the big-budget series for a second season, which is expected to go into production in February 2019. It’s easy to see why — the trailer teases cinematic and intense zombie action with the novelty of a period setting. This could definitely be a huge hit for the company. Check it out for yourself in the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kingdom.

In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious rumor of the king’s death spreads, as does a strange plague that renders the infected immune to death and hungry for flesh. The crown prince, fallen victim to a conspiracy, sets out on a journey to unveil the evil scheme and save his people.

Kingdom premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 25th.