‘Kingsman 2’: Colin Firth and Jeff Bridges on the Benefits of Doing Long, Unbroken Takes

With Matthew Vaughn’s fantastic movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle now in theaters, I got to sit down recently with Colin Firth and Jeff Bridges for an exclusive video interview. They talked about the benefits of doing everything in one take without cutting, if Bridges was disappointed he wasn’t in any of the action, when Colin Firth learned he’d be coming back, and a lot more.

Written by Jane Goldman, directed by Vaughn, and based on the comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Kingsman: The Golden Circle also stars Taron Egerton, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal Mark Strong, with Sir Elton John and Channing Tatum. The sequel continues the story of Eggsy (Egerton) and his fellow Kingsman, who find themselves in a pickle when their headquarters is destroyed and the world is held hostage. They must subsequently journey across the pond to the U.S., where they team up with their American cohorts the Statesman to take down a common enemy.

Check out what Colin Firth and Jeff Bridges had to say followed by the official synopsis.

Colin Firth and Jeff Bridges:

When did Colin learn he would be coming back?

How did Jeff get involved and had he seen the first one?

Jeff has a key role in the sequel but isn’t involved in the action. Was he disappointed not being part of the action?

Talks about filming with the hypercam and making it look like the action is all taking place in one shot without cutting.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Kingsman sequel: