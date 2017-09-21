‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle': Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal on the Benefits of Auditioning

-
With Matthew Vaughn’s fantastic movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle opening this weekend in North America, I got to sit down with Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal for an exclusive video interview a few days ago in London. In the sequel, both Berry and Pascal are members of the American version of Kingsman.
During the interview they talked about how they were offered their roles, the benefits of auditioning, and Pedro Pascal talks about getting to be part of the action and how the hypercam can be used to capture what appear to be one-take action scenes.
Written by Jane Goldman and directed Matthew Vaughn, and based on the comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Kingsman: The Golden Circle also stars Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, with Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges. The sequel continues the story of Eggsy (Egerton) and his fellow Kingsman, who find themselves in a pickle when their headquarters is destroyed and the world is held hostage. They must subsequently journey across the pond to the U.S., where they team up with their American cohorts in Statesman to take down a common enemy.
Check out what Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.
Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal:
- Had they seen the original film and how did they get involved in the sequel?
- When was the last time Halle had to audition for something?
- Pedro talks about getting to be part of the action and using the hypercam to capture what appears to be one-take action scenes.
Here’s the official synopsis for the Kingsman sequel:
“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…