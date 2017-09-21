‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle': Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal on the Benefits of Auditioning

0

With Matthew Vaughn’s fantastic movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle opening this weekend in North America, I got to sit down with Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal for an exclusive video interview a few days ago in London. In the sequel, both Berry and Pascal are members of the American version of Kingsman.

During the interview they talked about how they were offered their roles, the benefits of auditioning, and Pedro Pascal talks about getting to be part of the action and how the hypercam can be used to capture what appear to be one-take action scenes.

Written by Jane Goldman and directed Matthew Vaughn, and based on the comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Kingsman: The Golden Circle also stars Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, with Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges. The sequel continues the story of Eggsy (Egerton) and his fellow Kingsman, who find themselves in a pickle when their headquarters is destroyed and the world is held hostage. They must subsequently journey across the pond to the U.S., where they team up with their American cohorts in Statesman to take down a common enemy.

Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal:

Had they seen the original film and how did they get involved in the sequel?

When was the last time Halle had to audition for something?

Pedro talks about getting to be part of the action and using the hypercam to capture what appears to be one-take action scenes.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Kingsman sequel: