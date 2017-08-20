New ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer Finds Taron Egerton Back in Action-Hero Mode

0

Matthew Vaughn has made a name for himself as the ideal director to take on the not-so-simple task of adapting dark graphic novels to the big screen. And yet, his best film to date, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s beloved Stardust, is only dark in spurts, weaved into a fantastical world of magicians, fairies, craftsmen, creatures, and heroes. If there’s a reason that he’s stuck to empty moral exercises in the aftermath of Stardust and Layer Cake, it’s likely due to the fact that Stardust was a failure at the box office, especially when compared to the fiscal success of X-Men: First Class and Kick-Ass, two of the most condescending comic-book movies in recent memory.

Vaughn seems to be doubling-down on this trajectory once again with Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the anticipated sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service. To put it mildly, I was not a fan of the original and currently have only a baseline interest in seeing the second one, thanks largely to casting additions ranging from Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges to Channing Tatum and Julianne Moore. The latest trailer for the upcoming sequel, which you can take a look at below, also suggests that this film will have bigger, more explosive action set-pieces, which would be another major selling point. Vaughn may not be spinning the same magic he did in Stardust here (at least from the look of things), but he has acclimated to the action genre with ease and, despite my reservations, may have figured out what to focus on in the genre with The Golden Circle. We shall see.

Here’s the new TV trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle:

Here’s the official synopsis for Kingsman: The Golden Circle: