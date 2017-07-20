‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Gets “Very American” in New Red-Band Trailer

0

In case you forgot this was an R-rated affair, 20th Century Fox has debuted a red-band trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle as well as a green-band trailer. Director Matthew Vaughn returns for the highly-anticipated sequel to continue the story of Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and his fellow Kingsman, who find themselves in a pickle when their headquarters is destroyed and the world is held hostage. They must subsequently journey across the pond to the U.S., where they team up with their American cohorts in Statesman to take down a common enemy.

Vaughn looks like he’s seriously upped his game in the action department, and it’s not like he was ever a slouch when it came to set pieces. The sequel looks as bombastic and ridiculous as the original, and Egerton looks like he’s settled nicely into the role that became his breakthrough performance. I’m really looking forward to seeing these characters bounce off each other, and I’m hoping for deliciously evil performance from Julianne Moore.

Watch the Kingsman: The Golden Circle red-band trailer below along with the green-band trailer. The film also stars Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges. Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens in theaters on September 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kingsman: The Golden Circle: