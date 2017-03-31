Fox Unveils First Footage from ‘Red Sparrow’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, and ‘Kingsman 2’ at CinemaCon

0

On the last day of CinemaCon 2017, Fox took the stage and world premiered a ton of awesome footage from their upcoming films including Jonathan Levine’s Snatched, Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, Matt Reeves’ War For the Planet of the Apes, Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Hany Abu-Assad’s The Mountain Between Us, Francis Lawrence’s Red Sparrow, Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express, and Michael Gracey’s The Greatest Showman.

Shortly after the presentation ended, I recorded a Facebook Live session with Peter from /Film to talk about all the films and our thoughts on the footage.

As you’ll hear me say during the video, I was absolutely blown away by the FOX panel because all of their live-action films looked fantastic. Alien: Covenant looks insanely gory and ups the scare factor from Prometheus. The VFX in War For the Planet of the Apes is jaw dropping and average moviegoers might think they cast real apes. Kingsman: The Golden Circle looks like it’s taken everything you loved about the first film and then added about a million new awesome things and each one is better than the last. Also, Channing Tatum looks like he might steal every scene. Red Sparrow reunites Jennifer Lawrence with her Hunger Games director, Francis Lawrence, for a great looking spy thriller and even though they’ve only been filming a short while the footage was fantastic. The Greatest Showman is an original musical starring Hugh Jackman with songs by Academy Award winners Benji Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) and I didn’t speak with one person that wasn’t floored by the visuals and music. And this wasn’t everything! Trust me when I say FOX is going to have a great year and you should be excited by their upcoming slate.

