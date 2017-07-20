‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Cast Drinks Up and Teases Footage During SDCC Panel

0

Twentieth Century Fox kicked off their Hall H presentation for 2017 with an all-star panel spotlighting the Kingsman sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, directed by Matthew Vaughn and releasing on September 22nd. While Vaughn was unable to be physically present and was only available via video, cast members from the original film as well as representatives from their American equivalent “The Statesmen” were in attendance.

British TV presenter Jonathan Ross moderated the Thursday panel which started with an animated sequence in which Taron Edgerton’s “Eggsy” met Archer’s Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin). You can see that clip below:

Following the Archer crossover clip, the panel presented the opening minutes of the film, which see Eggsy confronted by Edward Holcroft’s Charlie. This leads to an extended fight sequence inside and outside of a taxi cab that ultimately leads to a pursuit, that includes some mechanical parts, a roundabout drift, and a trip underwater.

The cast, including Taron Edgerton and Colin Firth was brought out, as was screenwriter Jane Goldman and Dave Gibbons, the artist of the original “Secret Service” comic book series written by Mark Millar. Next, the actors playing the “Statesmen”–an American equivalent of the Kingsmen–were introduced, a list which includes Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, and “the brains of the organization” as played by Halle Berry.

Some highlights from the panel:

Gibbons praised the cast, who may look different than what was originally seen in the comics; however, this panel was the first time he drew Taron Edgerton as Eggsy, with a lucky young fan being given the sketch.

In creating the American equivalent of the Kingsmen, Goldman wanted to play with the romanticized idea of the “Southern gentleman.” As tailoring is the front for the Kingsmen, the Statesmen see their cover in the alcohol/bourbon business in Kentucky.

Edgerton claimed he was “nothing in terms of strength compared to Channing Tatum,” and warned not to get into a fight with Channing Tatum. A clip shown later in the panel proved that to be accurate advice.

Tatum also had good things to say about his co-star. “He’s unbelievably talented,” he said of Edgerton.

Halle Berry’s character is named Ginger Ale. “She’s a mixer, I’m mixed, which is why they chose me,” Berry quipped. Ginger does for the Statesmen what Mark Strong does for the Kingsmen, and Halle promised “hidden depths” to her character.

Pedro Pascal trained with experts in how to use a lasso and a bull whip for the film. “How many people out there have cracked a whip properly? It’s fun,” Pascal joked.

Jeff Bridges’ character is named “Champagne” but likes to be called “Champ.” One interesting facet of his character is that “he likes to surround himself with what he’s afraid of.”

Some “Statesmen Reserve” was imbibed during the panel, with Halle Berry taking on a challenge to chug.

“It’s crazy hard work, but it’s such a great atmosphere,” Edgerton said about working on the film. “Matthew creates a spirit of fun. It’s a dream job. The movie is so cool, you’re working with people like this every day.”

Channing Tatum was a fan of the first movie and was “begging” to be in the sequel.

A fan asked Halle Berry, What is more British – James Bond or Kingsman? “I’m passing that to Colin [Firth],” she deflected.

Julianne Moore plays a villain named Poppy who sets up some 1950s-themed locations in a remote location as seen in another clip. The clip reveals the meaning of the term “The Golden Circle”–it’s a branding–and shows the lengths her people will take to show their loyalty.

What makes a Kingsman? “Impeccable manners,” Edgerton said. “Manners maketh man, as we know. I suspect the ability to throw a pretty decent right hook, and some seriously beautiful threads.”