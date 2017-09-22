Taron Egerton on the Well-Written Antagonists in Both ‘Kingsman’ Films

0

With Matthew Vaughn’s fantastic movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle now in theaters, a few days ago I got to sit down with Taron Egerton for an exclusive video interview. He talked about the crazy amount of deleted scenes in the sequel, how the hypercam can be used to capture what appear to be one-take action scenes, the well written antagonists in both Kingsman films and how he chickened out on meeting Adam Driver at TIFF last year.

Written by Jane Goldman and directed Matthew Vaughn, and based on the comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Kingsman: The Golden Circle also stars Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal Mark Strong, with Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges. The sequel continues the story of Eggsy (Egerton) and his fellow Kingsman, who find themselves in a pickle when their headquarters is destroyed and the world is held hostage. They must subsequently journey across the pond to the U.S., where they team up with their American cohorts in Statesman to take down a common enemy.

Check out what Taron Egerton had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Taron Egerton:

How he chickened out on meeting Adam Driver

Talks about filming with the hypercam and making it look like the action is all taking place in one shot without cutting.

The crazy amount of deleted scenes.

How one of the scenes in the sequel was actually a deleted scene from the first film.

The well written antagonists.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Kingsman sequel: