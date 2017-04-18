‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Image Breakdown: A Frame-by-Frame Look at the Spy Sequel

0

Earlier today, Taron Edgerton revealed the first teaser for Matthew Vaughn‘s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and it’s a blink and you’ll miss it affair. The whole damn thing only spans 16 seconds. But as they say, good things come in small packages because when you break this sucker down frame by frame, it’s packed with first looks and tidbits from the upcoming spy sequel.

Most noticeably, this film is going all in on Americana, from the Cowboy aesthetic of the American superspies, called Statesmen, to the retro chic aesthetic of Julianne Moore‘s villainous Poppy, and there even seems to be a bit of an Indiana Jones riff in there. Whiskey, shotguns, and cowboy hats dominate, as we get a new look at the U.S. espionage team played by Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges. There’s even a peak inside the oval office

Elsewhere, we get some interesting glimpses at what Poppy has in store for our spies. Looking like she just stepped out of an episode of Good Housekeeping, Poppy is owner of a Diner, a pharmaceutical company, a theater, and a bowling alley, all of which seem to be at a compound called “Poppy Land” where everything looks like it time traveled from the 1950s with a high-tech bent. Poppy also has a right-hand man with a robotic right hand and a pair of robotic dogs.

We also get a look at some familiar faces on the Kinincludinglcuding Egerton’s Eggsy, Sophie Cookson‘s Roxy, and Mark Strong‘s Merlin. We also see Michael Gambon, who it seems has taken over as the new leader of the Kingsman. You know who we don’t see? Harry freakin’ Hart, Colin Firth‘s scene-stealing gentleman spy from the original who is rumored to return for the sequel. Elton John‘s role in the film also remains a question mark, but all around, this tiny little teaser has a whole bunch of info on what to expect from Vaughn’s sequel.

Check out the super-speed teaser and all the frame-by-frame stills below (h/t). All images via 20th Century Fox.