Movie Talk: ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer Reaction

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, April 25th, 2017) John Campea, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- First trailer released for Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- The Avengers 4 title is a spoiler according to Kevin Feige
- Opening This Week: The Circle
- Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie to possibly reteam with Chris Pine and Ben Foster in Outlaw King
- Martin Scorsese might team with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon
- Taissa Farmiga Joins The Conjuring Spinoff The Nun
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions