‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Announcement Trailer Teases Channing Tatum’s Cowboy-Spy

Amongst the more potentially odd offerings that will be arriving before Oscar season gets into full swing, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is substantially higher than most of its ilk. I can’t speak to being a fan of the original film, which felt like James Bond Jr. but with anal sex jokes and exactly zero dramatic stakes, but it certainly wasn’t what I’d call ordinary. Like many adaptations of Mark Millar graphic novels, there was a constant sense that the movie was trying to shock you, showing off a rebellious attitude without ever taking the time to actually rebel against established, familiar structure or embrace complexity in its characters or story. With a star-studded sequel now on the way, there’s some hope that this second turn will yield less vanity and more genuinely entertaining moments.

The trailer announcement for the film’s full trailer, which will arrive tomorrow, doesn’t give us much of an idea as to what to expect but it does tease a few sequences, including a fight on one of London’s famed double-decker buses and the arrival of Taron Egerton‘s American counterpart, a cowboy-spy played by Channing Tatum. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below and check back here tomorrow for the full trailer, where we might actually learn something about this movie, as well as how on Earth they are going to bring back Colin Firth‘s extremely dead character.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives in theaters on September 29th.

