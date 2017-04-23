‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Announcement Trailer Teases Channing Tatum’s Cowboy-Spy

Amongst the more potentially odd offerings that will be arriving before Oscar season gets into full swing, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is substantially higher than most of its ilk. I can’t speak to being a fan of the original film, which felt like James Bond Jr. but with anal sex jokes and exactly zero dramatic stakes, but it certainly wasn’t what I’d call ordinary. Like many adaptations of Mark Millar graphic novels, there was a constant sense that the movie was trying to shock you, showing off a rebellious attitude without ever taking the time to actually rebel against established, familiar structure or embrace complexity in its characters or story. With a star-studded sequel now on the way, there’s some hope that this second turn will yield less vanity and more genuinely entertaining moments.
The trailer announcement for the film’s full trailer, which will arrive tomorrow, doesn’t give us much of an idea as to what to expect but it does tease a few sequences, including a fight on one of London’s famed double-decker buses and the arrival of Taron Egerton‘s American counterpart, a cowboy-spy played by Channing Tatum. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below and check back here tomorrow for the full trailer, where we might actually learn something about this movie, as well as how on Earth they are going to bring back Colin Firth‘s extremely dead character.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives in theaters on September 29th.
“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…