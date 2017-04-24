First ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer Reveals Colin Firth’s Return in the Sequel

0

20th Century Fox has unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Director Matthew Vaughn returns to continue the story of Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and his fellow Kingsman, who find themselves in a pickle when their headquarters is destroyed and the world is held hostage. They must subsequently journey across the pond to the U.S., where they team up with their American cohorts in Statesman to take down a common enemy.

This is a really great teaser trailer in that it reveals pretty much none of the plot, but offers a tantalizing taste of what’s ahead—all scored to Frank Sinatra‘s “My Way” for good measure. We see the destruction of Kingsman and some really great action shots involving Channing Tatum‘s American “Statesman” character, and a very brief but exciting peek at Colin Firth‘s return.

But that’s it! And I really hope (likely in vain) we don’t see too much more as I’m already sold on this film. Kingsman was a hilarious, rip-roaring twist on a Bond movie, and I really can’t wait to see what Vaughn and co-writer Jane Goldman have put together for the sequel. Vaughn is a tremendous visual stylist who knows how to give audiences a good time, and with this phenomenal cast at his disposal, The Golden Circle promises to be one hell of a party.

Watch the Kingsman: The Golden Circle trailer below. The film also stars Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Sir Elton John, and Jeff Bridges. Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens in theaters on September 27th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kingsman: The Golden Circle:

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

