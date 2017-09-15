New ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailers Take Shots at America as Channing Tatum Dances

0

Kingsman: The Golden Circle looks like it’s having a grand old time in two new trailers released ahead of the action sequel’s debut next week. One new trailer comes courtesy of 20th Century Fox themselves while another look was shared by Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show. Both of these new looks take plenty of shots at America and Americans, bringing the title super spy agency across the pond to meet up with the Colonies’ own secret organization, Statesman. They’re going to have to get over their differences to take down the evil corporation, The Golden Circle.

Written by Jane Goldman and director Matthew Vaughn, and based on the comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Kingsman: The Golden Circle stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, with Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges. Look for it in theaters starting September 20th in the U.K. and September 22nd in the States, man.

Check out the new trailers for Kingsman: The Golden Circle below:

.@ChanningTatum is here today, and he brought me a special gift — a brand new sneak peek at #Kingsman The Golden Circle! pic.twitter.com/SHT5kNnmTt — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 15, 2017

Here’s the official synopsis for 20th Century Fox’s sequel: