Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

New ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailers Take Shots at America as Channing Tatum Dances

by      September 15, 2017

0

kingsman-2-trailers

Kingsman: The Golden Circle looks like it’s having a grand old time in two new trailers released ahead of the action sequel’s debut next week. One new trailer comes courtesy of 20th Century Fox themselves while another look was shared by Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show. Both of these new looks take plenty of shots at America and Americans, bringing the title super spy agency across the pond to meet up with the Colonies’ own secret organization, Statesman. They’re going to have to get over their differences to take down the evil corporation, The Golden Circle.

Written by Jane Goldman and director Matthew Vaughn, and based on the comic book by Mark Millar and Dave GibbonsKingsman: The Golden Circle stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, with Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges. Look for it in theaters starting September 20th in the U.K. and September 22nd in the States, man.

Check out the new trailers for Kingsman: The Golden Circle below:

Here’s the official synopsis for 20th Century Fox’s sequel:

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

Related Content
Previous Article
‘mother!’: WTF Is Going on with Darren Aronofsky’s WTF Movie?
Next Article
Dylan O’Brien on How His 'Maze Runner' Accident Affected His ‘American Assassin’…
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News