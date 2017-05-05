‘Kingsman 3’ Idea Already in the Works, Says Matthew Vaughn

0

While audiences are excited to check out the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle later this year, writer/director Matthew Vaughn is already toying with a third film in the franchise. Vaughn showcased some footage from The Golden Circle to a group of reporters in London today as part of a 20th Century Fox event, and Collider’s own Steve Weintraub was in attendance. While speaking about the process of writing Kingsman 2 with Jane Goldman, Vaughn revealed they hit upon an idea for Kingsman 3:

“Weirdly while we were writing Kingsman 2, we were thinking of Kingsman 3 as well, which is odd. We’ve got a big idea for that. This is sort of the bridge and if we can pull this off, we’ll make another one.”

Vaughn admitted that he wasn’t necessarily thinking of making a sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service in the first place, but suddenly came up with an idea worth doing and pursued it. The result is The Golden Circle, which finds Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and the Kingsman crew in shambles after their headquarters is destroyed. They must then go across the pond to their U.S. counterparts, Statesman, to team up and take on Julianne Moore’s villainous character.

The Golden Circle introduces a bunch of new folks into the mix like Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Jeff Bridges while also resurrecting Colin Firth’s character, so it’ll be interesting to see how this leads into Kingsman 3. As a huge fan of the gleefully stylish first film, I’m all for a Kingsman trilogy.

The Golden Circle doesn’t open in theaters until September 22nd, but you can check out some more teases from Vaughn (via Steve) below and look for his full writeup on the event on Collider soon.