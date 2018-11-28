Exclusive: ‘Kingsman’ Prequel Is a “Period Drama”; ‘Kingsman 3′ Also Filming Next Year

0

Even though we haven’t heard much concrete news about the next Matthew Vaughn-helmed Kingsman movie, that doesn’t mean it’s not being worked on. In fact, thanks to some very reliable sources, I’ve got a lot of updates and news to share with everyone on the next two Kingsman movies.

The big news I’m hearing is the next Kingsman movie, which is a film set many years before the events of the first film, will start filming in January, in London, and the shoot is scheduled to last for four and a half months with Vaughn directing. While details are very sparse on the prequel’s story, I’m hearing it’s about Kingsman as a tailor shop and it’s Vaughn trying to do a “period drama,” in contrast to the spy-thriller aspects of the first two Kingsman movies. It’s described as showing a history of the world through the eyes of Kingsman.

In addition, I’m hearing there is one line that points to what this Kingsman prequel is about:

“The man who would be Kingsman.”

Which is a riff on The Man Who Would Be King…

As I type these words, the film doesn’t have a title, but it’s not going to be called Kingsman 3 since it’s a prequel. Speaking of which…

In addition to the Kingsman prequel movie, Vaughn is hard at work writing the sequel to Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which he intends to direct and which would once again bring back Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. My sources say the script is close to done and Vaughn’s plan is to shoot the sequel after taking a short break when he wraps the prequel in May or June. Right now Kingsman 3 is intended to conclude the story of the relationship between Egerton and Firth’s characters, but it is not being thought of as the final storyline of these characters. While I can’t be sure of this, I think Vaughn is going to want to leave room for these characters to show up in the various other Kingsman projects being developed.

Regarding the upcoming Kingsman TV series, I’m hearing it’s not going to be anything like what people are expecting. Vaughn has told people he wants the show to be complimentary to the movies but different enough, otherwise what’s the point?

Whatever else Vaughn develops in the Kingsman universe, I’m hearing it has to fall into this rule, otherwise he won’t make it.

With filming on the next Kingsman movie set to begin in January, I’m sure we’ll hear more news soon. Until then…