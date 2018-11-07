Taron Egerton Says He’s Not in the Next ‘Kingsman’ Movie

0

Matthew Vaughn has big plans for his growing Kingsman universe, and it seems the next step won’t involve franchise star Taron Egerton as the petty criminal turned sartorial super spy Gary “Eggsy” Unwin. In an interview with Yahoo UK, the actor confirmed that he will sit out the next Kingsman film.

“I don’t know how hot off the press this is, and I think I’m allowed to say it, but I’m not in the next Kingsman movie,” Egerton said before clarifying, “That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me.”

If you’re worried about the idea of a Kingsman 3 without Eggsy, not to fret. The actor isn’t referring to a direct followup to last year’s The Golden Circle, but Vaughn’s developing spinoff/prequel Kingsman: The Great Game, which will explore the history of the Secret Service organization in the 1900s. In June, Vaughn told Empire his plan was to shoot The Great Game and Kingsman 3 back-to-back. Additionally, the filmmaker is developing a Kingsman TV series and a Statesman film based on the American league of spies introduced in the sequel.

The Great Game will reportedly introduce a new teen hero named Conrad, who wants to fight in World War I, as well as a new dapper older gentleman, rumored to be played by Ralph Fiennes. “His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting,” Egerton told Yahoo. “I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

Indeed, if you’re looking for more Eggsy (who wouldn’t even have been a twinkle in his granfather’s eye during The Great Game), set your sights on Kingsman 3, which Vaughn previously teased as “the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship.”

The next Kingsman movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Nov. 9, 2019.