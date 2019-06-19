‘Kingsman’ Prequel Goes Back to the Beginning with ‘The King’s Man’

0

Kingsman has turned into a tidy little franchise, and while it was previously over at 20th Century Fox, Disney has no opposition to franchises. We previously reported that the untitled prequel was set to open in February 2020, and now we’ve got a title. The upcoming Kingsman prequel will be called The King’s Man. We also have a brief synopsis:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING’S MAN, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.

Since this is a prequel going back to the beginning of the organization, don’t expect to see Taron Egerton or Colin Firth in this one. Instead, this is a savvy way to continue the story and make it about the organization rather than any particular individual. While we like Eggsy’s story, The King’s Man is banking on our fascination with the organization, which is a fair bet. Even though the original was a riff on James Bond, you can see, especially with Kingsman: The Golden Circle, that there’s an attempt to make the world bigger while still having fun with genre tropes.

We don’t really know where this one is headed, and surprisingly, this announcement doesn’t even include a cast list although it’s been reported that the film will star Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Bruhl, Rhys Ifans, and Charles Dance. Hopefully, we’ll get some confirmation on that soon.

The press release also doesn’t have a firm date, only saying February 2020, so there’s still some flexibility with that opening. But it should be a fun return back to the world of Kingsman while still giving audiences something new. Check out the title treatment below.