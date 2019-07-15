First ‘The King’s Man’ Trailer and Poster Reveal World War I-Set ‘Kingsman’ Prequel

0

Disney-owned 20th Century Fox has released the first The King’s Man trailer and poster, offering our first look at director Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman prequel. The film—which was put together rather quickly and quietly—traces the origins of the spy franchise that Vaughn brought to life in 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The official logline teases that “a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions,” which in turn spurs the creation of Kingsman. So is the film suggesting that World War I was a vast conspiracy crafted by a dangerous few? It looks that way.

Ralph Fiennes anchors the prequel cast filling the “mentor” role that Colin Firth played in the first Kingsman, with Harris Dickinson (Trust) playing the new recruit a la Taron Egerton in the initial film. I do like that Vaughn has leaned into a new, distinct aesthetic here that sets The King’s Man apart from the first two Kingsman movies, and if this franchise was borne out of Vaughn’s desire to make a James Bond movie, it appears The King’s Man will afford him the opportunity to make a World War I movie as well. It should be noted that Vaughn has said in addition to this prequel, he also intends to make Kingsman 3, so the Eggsy story isn’t done just yet.

Along with the trailer and poster, the full cast has now—at long last—been confirmed. Joining Fiennes and Dickinson in the ensemble are Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Check out the King’s Man trailer and teaser poster below, followed by a collection of debut images. The film opens in theaters in February 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for The King’s Man: