‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’: Channing Tatum Drinks Whiskey, Cracks a Whip in New TV Spot

0

A new TV spot for the highly anticipated sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle has landed online. The film finds Matthew Vaughn returning to the director’s chair, working once again from a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman as Taron Egerton’s Eggsy is forced to cross the pond to America when the Kingsman estate is blown to bits. Eggsy and his fellow Kingsman must join forces with their American counterparts, the Statesman, to tackle a new foe played by Julianne Moore.

This new TV spot actually heralds a new clothing line from MR PORTER, but in doing so offers us some looks at new footage involving Channing Tatum’s character. Tatum looks to be playing essentially the American Eggsy, a whip-crackin’, whiskey-drinkin’ spy who looks great in a cowboy hat. This cultural dynamic between the stiff and proper Kingsman and the laid back Statesman is one of the most exciting parts about this sequel, and I can’t wait to see how Vaughn pulls it all together.

Check out the Kingsman: The Golden Circle TV spot below. The film also stars Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Sir Elton John, Jeff Bridges, and Colin Firth. Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens in theaters on September 27th.