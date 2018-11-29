Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Kingsman 3′ and Prequel Details Revealed

by      November 29, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:

  • Exclusive: Collider’s Steve Weintraub is reporting the plot details for the next Kingsman movie and for Kingsman 3 and that Matthew Vaughn will return as director.
  • At a Collider Q&A event, Christopher McQuarrie revealed that Tom Cruise has “really big ideas” for Mission Impossible 7.
  • NEON released a new trailer for Vox Lux, which features a transformative performance from Natalie Portman and is written and directed by Brady Corbet.
