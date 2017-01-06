Kirsten Dunst to Headline AMC Dark Comedy from ‘The Lobster’ Director Yorgos Lanthimos

0

In the age of Peak TV, there are a lot of new projects that slip under the raydar or seem like another remake, retread, or revamp of what we’ve already seen. But the upside, is you get something like On Becoming a God in Central Florida. Which is the crazy ass title of a new series in development at AMC set to star Kirsten Dunst, who is coming off her career-best work in Fargo. Dogtooth and The Lobster helmer Yorgos Lanthimos is on board to direct so you know it’s going to be something usual and most likely, a bit unsettling.

Set in the 90s, the show will star Dunst as a woman on a quest to con her way to the top in pursuit of the American Dream. The series comes from George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures, Sony’s TriStar Television and AMC Studios.

Per Deadline, here’s the synopsis of On Becoming a God in Central Florida Written by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky based on a spec script they wrote.