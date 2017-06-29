Kirsten Dunst on Making ‘The Beguiled’ with Sofia Coppola

0

With The Beguiled now playing in limited release and expanding this weekend into more theaters, I recently sat down with Kirsten Dunst for an exclusive video interview. She talked about her relationship with writer-director Sofia Coppola, how shooting on film added to the story, her most memorable moments from filming in New Orleans, how she’s getting ready to direct her first feature The Bell Jar, and more.

If you’re not familiar with The Beguiled, it’s is based on the Thomas Cullinan novel of the same name, and stars Nicole Kidman as the headmistress of a seminary for young ladies in Civil War-era Virginia. The school’s seclusion is disrupted when a wounded soldier from the Union Army, played by Colin Farrell, arrives and kicks off a yarn of “seduction and jealousy.” The film also stars Elle Fanning, Angourie Rice, and Oona Laurence. For more on The Beguiled read Greg Ellwood’s review.

Kirsten Dunst:

Since she’s done a few movies with Coppola does she just get a text message to be somewhere at a certain time? How does she get asked to be involved?

Did a lot change during development?

On how film looks different than digital cameras.

If she wasn’t acting what would she have done?

She’s getting ready to direct her first feature film The Bell Jar.

Memorable moments from filming.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Beguiled: