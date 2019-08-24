Listener Suggestion: ‘Kissyfur’ Review | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast

0

Welcome to the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast, the weekly show for all things animation, including news, reviews, and interviews, from co-hosts Dave Trumbore and Sean Paul Ellis. This week, we’re going back to our bread and butter as a podcast that also occasionally revisits, reviews, and ridicules some of the world’s weirdest animated series. We’re dipping into our Listener Suggestions–which we are legally obligated to cover; thanks, Ben!–in order to review the 80s kids cartoon, Kissyfur.

If you’re new to the podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a part of the Collider Factory podcast network under the curated Collider Weekly list. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.

And if you have any animated movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at saturdaymourningcartoons@gmail.com, suggest a title to review here, or even call us at the cartoon hotline: 202-681-4406. You can also contact us through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or reach out directly @DrClawMD and @seanpaulellis.

Take a listen to our review and interview below:



Here’s the official synopsis of Kissyfur, and bonus points to you for making it this far: