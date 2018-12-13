Jon Snow Meets Toothless in New ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Promo

0

The Game of Thrones/How to Train Your Dragon mashup you’ve always dreamed of is here… well, kind of. Thrones star Kit Harington once again lends his voice as Eret in the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and in the latest promo for the film, the actor pokes some fun at Jon Snow while sharing the screen with HTTYD fan favorite Toothless. Because, you know, they both have dragons. Get it? It’s a silly video, but if you like Game of Thrones references, watching Harington brood, or Toothless generally being adorable, enjoy.

In How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast featuring Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett,, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2). The final chapter in the HTTYD feature trilogy arrives February 22nd, 2019.

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they've known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they've grown to treasure.

