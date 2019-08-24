Kit Harington Joins Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ as Dane Whitman, aka, Black Knight

0

Well, that didn’t take long! Yesterday, we learned Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was signing on to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a mystery role, and as of today’s Marvel presentation at D23, the mystery is over! Harrington has signed on to co-star in Eternals. And the actor is taking on a very familiar role for comics readers: Dane Whitman, aka, Black Knight.

While the character is not an Eternal himself, Whitman has a wild and fantastical backstory befitting a film about the otherworldly heroes. Per his comics history, after inheriting a family castle, Dane discovers his uncle’s villainous past, gained a powerful/cursed sword, and kicked off a heroes journey that takes him on some fantasy-fuelled adventures through time, space, and realities.

He also has a strong connection to one of the better-known Eternals; Sersi (who will be played by Gemma Chan, as was also announced in the D23 panel,) with whom had a long, storied, and fairly cosmic romantic relationship. The pair even went into exile together during a particularly dark point for Sersi.

The other highlight here, of course, is the fact that Eternals now boasts not one, but two Kings in the North. Harington joins fellow former Thrones star Richard Madden in the cast. Madden plays the Eternal Ikaris. The rest of the all-star cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

While I was hoping for something a little more off the beaten track for Harington’s MCU role (read: playing up his comedy strengths in Thor 4,) it’s easy to see why this is a good fit for the actor. He just spent a near-decade perfecting his brooding warrior skills on Game of Thrones and if there’s one thing that series proved, it’s that he’s fantastically talented at sword-swinging action set-pieces.

Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020. For more on the latest out of D23, check out the links below, and stay tuned for our ongoing coverage throughout the weekend.