‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

0

From the biggest TV show of all time to the biggest film franchise of all time, Kit Harington is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline reports that the Game of Thrones actor, who played fan-favorite hero Jon Snow in HBO’s juggernaut fantasy series, will be making his next film in the MCU.

Beyond that, it seems we’re all Jon Snow a the moment: We know nuthin’. The report comes with on further details on which film he might join or which hero he might play, but reportedly Harington is set to “join one of Marvel and Kevin Feige’s superhero franchises.”

The news comes just as D23 is kicking off in Anaheim, California, where the weekend-long convention dedicated to all things Disney is expected to unveil a multitude of new franchise updates, from the upcoming streaming service Disney+ to Star Wars, and of course, the MCU. While Disney is keeping their exact lineup a surprise for attendees, there’s a solid chance we’ll be hearing more before about what’s ahead for Harington before the weekend is out.

Harington also lent his voice to How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World this year, but has yet to line up any significant post-Thrones film or TV projects until now, keeping busy with a London revival of Sam Shepard’s classic True West. He’s also up for an Emmy in next month’s ceremony, which is expected to give a lot of love to Thrones in its final awards circuit.

Now, as I said before, we don’t know what film Harington is signing up for yet, but Marvel Studios unleashed their Phase 4 lineup at SDCC last month, including a wealth of exciting titles like The Eternals, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Thor: Love and Thunder. There’s a lot of exciting possibilities in there, including a GoT reunion with co-star Richard Madden should he join The Eternals, but I’m partial to the idea of what Taika Waititi could do with him after Harington’s laugh-out-loud worthy performance in 7 Days in Hell.

But that’s just one of many, many possibilities, including the Disney+ series, which are confirmed to be tied to the larger cinematic universe with series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye, not to mention the possibility of any previously unannounced titles.

Stay tuned for more on Harington’s role in the MCU as it breaks, and keep an eye out for our ongoing coverage out of D23 throughout the weekend.