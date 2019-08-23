The Witching Hour: ‘Knives and Skin’ Director Jennifer Reeder Live at North Bend Film Festival

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we head up to the North Bend Film Festival, tucked away in Twin Peaks territory in North Bend, Washington, for The Witching Hour‘s first live podcast. In honor of the occasion, we welcome Jennifer Reeder, director of the NBFF Centerpiece Film Knives and Skin to discuss her coming-of-age crime drama.

During the chat, we discuss her journey from dance and the art world into filmmaking, if she recommends film school to aspiring filmmakers, embracing bold fashion and costuming as acts of identity in her characters, why she definitely is down to make the leap to blockbuster filmmaking, and her exciting Knives and Skin follow-up, which she describes as Cat People meets Andrea Arnold‘s Fish Tank.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below and click here to find us on iTunes. Huge thanks to the North Bend Film Festival for having us, to Volition Brewing Co. for hosting us, and to everyone who joined us for the event!

