Rian Johnson Reveals the Cast of ‘Knives Out’ in Colorful New Character Posters

September 16, 2019

Knives Out is between festivals at the moment, having just premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and next screening at Fantastic Fest. Filmmaker Rian Johnson is keeping up the buzz today by releasing a series of new character posters showing off his impressive cast. Could there be hidden clues within these posters that offer evidence as to the movie’s plot and murder mystery? You’ll have to break out your magnifying glass to find out!

Writer-director Johnson brings his original idea to the big screen this November 27th with a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

For more on Knives Out, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups after you take a look at the new character posters:

Check out the new character posters below (via Rian Johnson):


Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

