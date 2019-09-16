Rian Johnson Reveals the Cast of ‘Knives Out’ in Colorful New Character Posters

Knives Out is between festivals at the moment, having just premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and next screening at Fantastic Fest. Filmmaker Rian Johnson is keeping up the buzz today by releasing a series of new character posters showing off his impressive cast. Could there be hidden clues within these posters that offer evidence as to the movie’s plot and murder mystery? You’ll have to break out your magnifying glass to find out!
Writer-director Johnson brings his original idea to the big screen this November 27th with a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.
For more on Knives Out, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups after you take a look at the new character posters:
Check out the new character posters below (via Rian Johnson):
What’s that you say? In the wake of our smashing Toronto debut the world is clamoring for some #KnivesOut character poster goodness? Alright FINE lemme see what I can do! In the style of those enticing character breakdowns that began Dame Agatha’s books, here we go…
Harlan Thrombey. The world’s most successful mystery writer and the patriarch of this whole insidious clan. When he turns up dead under mysterious circumstances, the game is afoot… pic.twitter.com/0VV6XY4jqK
Detective Elliott. The cool headed local police detective. He’s ready to rule Harlan’s death a suicide… but then the clues and motives start to surface, and suddenly he’s not so certain… @lakeithlakeith pic.twitter.com/yHi7k34NUH
Marta Cabrera, Harlan’s devoted caregiver. She was closest to Harlan, and has some secrets of her own to keep… secrets worth killing for? pic.twitter.com/UzR3Pl8Z3U
Walt Thrombey, Harlan’s youngest son. Walt runs the family publishing company, but his ambitions reach much farther. Would he… kill for them? pic.twitter.com/FTNoJUfoIJ
Jacob Thrombey, Walt’s son. He spends every moment of the day on his phone… could he have trolled his way into murder? pic.twitter.com/vAlXuYXKKu
Joni Thrombey, Harlan’s daughter in law. She’s made a killing with her lifestyle brand Flam®️… but if she was desperate enough, would she stop there? pic.twitter.com/g1zaOqtRnV
Meg Thrombey, Joni’s daughter. Well studied at the best liberal arts colleges in New England… but could her syllabus have included cutlery skills? pic.twitter.com/66wnMU4t3O
Linda Thrombey, Harlan’s eldest daughter. She has a head for business… does she have a heart for homicide? pic.twitter.com/FtqrvlFKi1
Richard Thrombey, Linda’s husband. When his indiscretions catch up with him, who knows how far he’ll go to conceal the truth… pic.twitter.com/PGN7MuSbwX
Benoit Blanc, a gentleman sleuth of great renown. Summoned to this nest of iniquity by mysterious means, it falls to the great detective to solve the case… before the murderer strikes again… pic.twitter.com/LN1UdZTLco
Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:
Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.