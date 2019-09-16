Rian Johnson Reveals the Cast of ‘Knives Out’ in Colorful New Character Posters

0

Knives Out is between festivals at the moment, having just premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and next screening at Fantastic Fest. Filmmaker Rian Johnson is keeping up the buzz today by releasing a series of new character posters showing off his impressive cast. Could there be hidden clues within these posters that offer evidence as to the movie’s plot and murder mystery? You’ll have to break out your magnifying glass to find out!

Writer-director Johnson brings his original idea to the big screen this November 27th with a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

For more on Knives Out, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups after you take a look at the new character posters:

Check out the new character posters below (via Rian Johnson):

What’s that you say? In the wake of our smashing Toronto debut the world is clamoring for some #KnivesOut character poster goodness? Alright FINE lemme see what I can do! In the style of those enticing character breakdowns that began Dame Agatha’s books, here we go… — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Harlan Thrombey. The world’s most successful mystery writer and the patriarch of this whole insidious clan. When he turns up dead under mysterious circumstances, the game is afoot… pic.twitter.com/0VV6XY4jqK — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Detective Elliott. The cool headed local police detective. He’s ready to rule Harlan’s death a suicide… but then the clues and motives start to surface, and suddenly he’s not so certain… @lakeithlakeith pic.twitter.com/yHi7k34NUH — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Marta Cabrera, Harlan’s devoted caregiver. She was closest to Harlan, and has some secrets of her own to keep… secrets worth killing for? pic.twitter.com/UzR3Pl8Z3U — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Walt Thrombey, Harlan’s youngest son. Walt runs the family publishing company, but his ambitions reach much farther. Would he… kill for them? pic.twitter.com/FTNoJUfoIJ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Jacob Thrombey, Walt’s son. He spends every moment of the day on his phone… could he have trolled his way into murder? pic.twitter.com/vAlXuYXKKu — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Joni Thrombey, Harlan’s daughter in law. She’s made a killing with her lifestyle brand Flam®️… but if she was desperate enough, would she stop there? pic.twitter.com/g1zaOqtRnV — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Meg Thrombey, Joni’s daughter. Well studied at the best liberal arts colleges in New England… but could her syllabus have included cutlery skills? pic.twitter.com/66wnMU4t3O — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Linda Thrombey, Harlan’s eldest daughter. She has a head for business… does she have a heart for homicide? pic.twitter.com/FtqrvlFKi1 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Richard Thrombey, Linda’s husband. When his indiscretions catch up with him, who knows how far he’ll go to conceal the truth… pic.twitter.com/PGN7MuSbwX — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Benoit Blanc, a gentleman sleuth of great renown. Summoned to this nest of iniquity by mysterious means, it falls to the great detective to solve the case… before the murderer strikes again… pic.twitter.com/LN1UdZTLco — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019



Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out: