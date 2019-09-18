New ‘Knives Out’ Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Rian Johnson’s Critically Acclaimed Whodunit

0

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Knives Out, the star-studded murder mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson. The film, which follows the enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he delves into the death of a wealthy crime novelist (Christopher Plummer), features an A-list assembly of scene-stealers including the likes of Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, and Don Johnson.

Knives Out recently made its first film festival appearance at TIFF 2019, where Collider’s Adam Chitwood called it both “an impeccably constructed roller coaster ride” and “one of the most entertaining films of the year” in his glowing review.

This new Knives Out trailer puts an emphasis on both the style of the movie as well as the distinct, unique cast of characters at the heart of the story. We get a clearer picture of the plot: famed novelist Harlan Thrombey has perished and detective Benoit Blanc instinctively knows something’s up after initial interviews with each of Harlan’s relations produces some interesting comments. The Clue-meets-Murder on the Orient Express vibe is stronger with this trailer thanks to the quick montage of Blanc and his men interviewing each Thrombey family member. It’s clear Johnson was committed to the murder-mystery formula and the results he’s gotten — from the performances to the atmosphere to the surprise twists, all teased in this trailer — point to a fun, original viewing experience. Plus, every cast member seems to be throwing fastballs here. Extra trailer screentime is given to Collette and Evans, who seem to be the scene-stealers here if their appearances here have anything to say about it.

Check out the new trailer below, and to dive even further into Knives Out here are a collection of colorful character posters and the first trailer. The film hits theaters on November 27.

Here is the official synopsis for Knives Out: