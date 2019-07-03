First ‘Knives Out’ Poster Looks Sharp

On the heels of yesterday’s trailer, Lionsgate has released a Knives Out poster. The film is a family-centric whodunit based on an original idea by writer-director Rian Johnson, and boasts an impressive cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.
While I’m sure Lionsgate will eventually release a poster where they try to cram in every floating head of the cast, this poster would look great on your wall. It’s refined, classy, the font-work is reminiscent of paperback mysteries, and you’ve got the tongue-in-cheek image of a magnifying glass with a blade for a handle. A great bit of marketing that doesn’t need to rely on its stellar ensemble.
Check out the Knives Out poster below. The film opens November 17th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:
Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.