First ‘Knives Out’ Poster Looks Sharp

0

On the heels of yesterday’s trailer, Lionsgate has released a Knives Out poster. The film is a family-centric whodunit based on an original idea by writer-director Rian Johnson, and boasts an impressive cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

While I’m sure Lionsgate will eventually release a poster where they try to cram in every floating head of the cast, this poster would look great on your wall. It’s refined, classy, the font-work is reminiscent of paperback mysteries, and you’ve got the tongue-in-cheek image of a magnifying glass with a blade for a handle. A great bit of marketing that doesn’t need to rely on its stellar ensemble.

Check out the Knives Out poster below. The film opens November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out: