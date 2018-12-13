Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Lands November 2019 Release Date

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, his return to the crime drama and follow-up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is easily one of my most anticipated movies of 2019, and now we know when to expect it. Lionsgate and MRC have sent out a press release announcing that the film will be released on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Details on the plot are still scarce beyond the story being set in the modern day and a detective, played by Daniel Craig, is the lead role. The top-notch cast also includes Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, and Christopher Plummer.
Currently, among the adult crowd the film is likely aiming for, Knives Out doesn’t have much in the way of competition. However, five days earlier, a little movie called Frozen 2 hits theaters, so that might be an issue.
Here’s the press release:
SANTA MONICA, CA, December 13, 2018 – Adding another high-profile title to its 2019 theatrical release slate, global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is partnering with MRC on the Thanksgiving 2019 release of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Knives Out, the two companies announced today. The film will be released nationwide on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, to kick off the five-day Thanksgiving weekend. Lionsgate will also distribute the film worldwide.
A modern take on the classic detective genre, Knives Out’s A-list ensemble cast is headlined by Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Rounding out the impressive cast are Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry To Bother You), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”), and Academy Award® winning screen legend Christopher Plummer (Beginners).
The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson and being produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman (who has partnered with him on all his prior films) through their new yet to be named company. Johnson helmed last year’s global blockbuster Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the box office hit Looper and is also creating a new Star Wars trilogy.
“We’re very excited to be in production on Knives Out and can’t wait to bring it to the big screen with great partners like MRC and Lionsgate,” said Johnson and Bergman. “MRC put their trust in us when they first partnered with us on this film and Lionsgate truly champions and empowers the artist to tell the story they want to tell so we couldn’t be in better hands.”
“Knives Out redefines the detective movie genre in a cool and original way,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake. “With a superstar filmmaker, an amazing ensemble cast and the perfect partner in MRC, we can hardly wait to bring this big, crowd-pleasing property to a global audience next Thanksgiving.”
“We are very excited to partner with Lionsgate on Knives Out. The entire Lionsgate team was incredibly impressive and could not have been more passionate about the project,” said MRC co-presidents of film Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman. “We’re looking forward to working together to help bring Rian’s original and highly entertaining movie to the world.”
Lionsgate’s 2019 film slate also includes the eagerly-anticipated fan favorite superhero Hellboy, John Wick: Chapter 3, the latest installment of the hit action franchise, the Seth Rogen/Charlize Theron comedy Flarsky and Roland Emmerich’s epic action adventure Midway.