Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Lands November 2019 Release Date

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, his return to the crime drama and follow-up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is easily one of my most anticipated movies of 2019, and now we know when to expect it. Lionsgate and MRC have sent out a press release announcing that the film will be released on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Details on the plot are still scarce beyond the story being set in the modern day and a detective, played by Daniel Craig, is the lead role. The top-notch cast also includes Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, and Christopher Plummer.

Currently, among the adult crowd the film is likely aiming for, Knives Out doesn’t have much in the way of competition. However, five days earlier, a little movie called Frozen 2 hits theaters, so that might be an issue.

