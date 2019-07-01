‘Knives Out’ Trailer Coming Tomorrow; Rian Johnson Reveals Short Teaser

0

The trailer for the next film from writer/director Rian Johnson is coming tomorrow, and we cannot wait. The Looper filmmaker crafted an original murder mystery called Knives Out—marketed as “A Rian Johnson Whodunit”—as his follow-up to the excellent, challenging sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it’s one of our most anticipated films of the year.

While story details for Knives Out are under wraps, the film is said to be in the vein of classics of the genre like Gosford Park and boasts an A-list ensemble that includes (deep breath) Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

Based on this very short teaser and our knowledge of murder mysteries, we can probably surmise that Plummer plays a patriarch of sorts, and since it’s the patriarch who usually bites the dust in these kinds of movies, one imagines Plummer’s screentime isn’t too heavy.

Or maybe not! Johnson certainly has a unique way with storytelling, crafting tales that at first glance may seem a little off-kilter, but coalesce into something harmonious and pretty darn perfect by the end. See his time-travel riff Looper, his con artist tale Brothers Bloom, or his terrific debut Brick for more evidence. And yes, The Last Jedi—which for the record is one of the best Star Wars movies ever made.

So hold on to your butts, folks. The Knives Out trailer is coming tomorrow. For now, check out Johnson’s teaser and announcement below. The film hits theaters on November 17, 2019.