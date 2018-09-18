Exclusive ‘Knuckleball’ Trailer Reveals an R-rated Riff on ‘Home Alone’

0

If you’ve ever imagined what an R-rated spin on Home Alone might look like, Knuckleball is the movie for you. The horror thriller follows a 12-year-old named Henry — a smart and, as it turns out, pretty darn dangerous little dude who winds up alone in his grandfather’s remote farm after his parents drop him off for a weekend visit and the secretive old man dies suddenly in the night. Things go from bad to worse when the phones go down and it turns out the friendly neighbor next door is a bit of a psychopath. With only his wits and his improvised home defense system to save him, Henry has to hold down the fort against the creepy killer on his own.

The film premiered at Fantasia International Film Festival this year to a round of strong reviews that praised the Canadian picture as a lean and effective survival thriller with one hell of a mean streak. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to screen it while I was there, but everything I heard made me excited that it’s coming to theaters sooner than later. Speaking of which, Knuckleball will arrive in theaters and On Demand / Digital HD on October 5, 2018.

Directed by Michael Peterson (Lloyd the Conqueror) who also co-wrote the script with Kevin Cockle, Knuckleball stars Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers), Munro Chambers (Turbo Kid), Luca Villacis (Channel Zero), Kathleen Munroe (Resurrection), and Chenier Hundal (Arrow). Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.

Here’s the official logline for Knuckleball.