‘Kong: Skull Island’ Post-Credits Scene Explained

Because it’s basically become a rule now that franchises must have a stinger to set up a future film in the franchise, the ending of Kong: Skull Island isn’t really the end. After you sit through the credits, you get another scene that sets up a future film. If you were a bit confused by what the scene entailed, read on.

[Spoilers ahead for Kong: Skull Island]

In the scene, Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) and Weaver (Brie Larson) are being held in an interrogation room of some kind (why John C. Reilly’s character, Hank Marlow, is released isn’t explained) where they insist they won’t tell anyone what they saw on the island. Then Huston (Corey Hawkins) and San (Tian Jing) come in and explain that their organization, Monarch, looks at all monstrous, ancient creatures and Kong is far from the only one. They then proceed to show Conrad and Weaver a series of slides featuring other monsters, such as one who looks like a giant lizard, a huge moth, a pterodactyl-like creature, and a multi-headed dragon.

It’s a scene that will excite you if you already know what’s coming, but might confuse you if you’re not sure what’s on the horizon.