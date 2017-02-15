‘Kong: Skull Island’ Clip Namedrops ‘Godzilla’ Tie-Ins Monarch and M.U.T.O.

0

Godzilla fans, get your popcorn ready! A new clip from Kong: Skull Island strides into territory already occupied by the King of Monsters thanks to a couple of plot elements name-dropped by John Goodman‘s character, Bill Randa. He does so at the request (at gunpoint) of Samuel L. Jackson‘s Lt. Col. Packard. We’ll talk more about the reveal after you’ve watched the clip.

Scripted by Max Borenstein, John Gatins, Dan Gilroy, and Derek Connolly, and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell, and Eugene Cordero. Kong: Skull Island opens in U.S. theaters on March 10, 2017.

Watch the new clip from Kong: Skull Island below (via Yahoo!):

First up is Monarch, a secret scientific organization tasked with discovering proof of ancient species who are still around today. Randa calls it his agency, but whether he’s in charge or just a part of it remains to be seen. Second is his breakdown of the term M.U.T.O., which is the object of Monarch’s search. These massive unidentified terrestrial organisms are sought after with the aim of destroying them, presumably before they can conquer the world once more. You can expect more monster insanity when Kong: Skull Island debuts in just a couple of weeks, followed by Godzilla: King of Monsters in 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kong: Skull Island:

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Kong: Skull Island” reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The Kings of Summer”). In the film, a diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.

