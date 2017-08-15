Jordan Vogt-Roberts Destroys ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Criticisms with Point-by-Point Rebuttal

0

Earlier this year, Legendary / Warner Bros.’ Kong: Skull Island roared into theaters, pleasing fans and critics alike, and thundering its way to well over half-a-billion dollars at the worldwide box office. It’s the latest entry in the studios’ shared mega-monster universe, one that also includes Godzilla and the monstrous mythology that populates both franchises. The film came out on Blu-ray about a month ago and the next installment–Michael Dougherty‘s Godzilla sequel–isn’t due out until March 22, 2019. So why’s Kong: Skull Island back in the news today?

CinemaSins released their takedown of the film today, but that’s not exactly why; they’ve made a living out of snarking and sniping major motion pictures as the cinematic equivalent of Monday morning quarterbacks. The reason Kong: Skull Island is in headlines, however, is because the film’s director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has taken issue with the critical video. He took to social media to address the YouTuber’s list of presumed sins, taking apart a number of them with both visual evidence and insider information.

Here’s Vogt-Roberts’ Twitter thread addressing Kong: Skull Island and CinemaSins. See what he has to say and then let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Mystery Science Theatre built something artful, endearing and comedic on top of the foundation other people’s work. It had merit to itself. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Things like Cinema Sins simply suck the life blood of other people and are often just wrong about intent or how cinema works. It’s terrible. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Literally not another scene in the film has rain in it after this. Literally two scenes in the whole film. The writing lacks Anh integrity. pic.twitter.com/AejCDrOKot — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Are you paying attention? That’s not Shea Wigham’s character. Try actually watching the movie. pic.twitter.com/VgN9Nfhft4 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

There are songs in this movie like https://t.co/pnQ31bH3XW that have never been licensed in a film before. You can’t just say shit out loud. pic.twitter.com/lV11Nbj8Wb — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

It’s called a match cut or graphic rhyming. So yes. I could have shown it. This is a choice that has nothing to do with a graphic shot later pic.twitter.com/aFv0k5WYoG — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

This “cheap laugh” got no reaction prior to the election. It gets a reaction because the black mirror of the 70’s we’re living in. pic.twitter.com/LB9NFf5qna — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Because it’s inaccessible by boat and thus only discovered when we launched satellites in the 70’s with cameras looking down at the earth. pic.twitter.com/VY54NIeO7F — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

The last one really gets me as it’s basically the entire reason the film takes place in the 70’s. This guy just says shit like trump. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Anyhow. I just wanted to point out why these videos are infuriating. They’re often just wrong or think they’re smarter than you. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

I love film criticism and I love reading negative reviews if the author makes compelling and well written arguments. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

To anyone who thinks this video makes me mad or hurts me. It doesn’t. I just wanted to point out a few obvious examples that are just wrong. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

It just makes me sad they get so many views / contribute to the dumbing down of cinema as they syphon other people’s work for their own gain — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

It’s like when trump lies on camera just because he can. It’s infuriating and there are people out there who listen to him & cinema sins. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Anyhow, have a good day. Go watch a movie you’ve never seen before & actually discuss it with someone instead of focusing on reductive crap — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Maybe I’ll return to this and watch their entire video if it doesn’t make me hammer a nail through my dick and point out more errors. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

It just gets me that a lot of things get critique seem to have a lack of understanding of cinematic lincense / has an odd disdain of film… — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017