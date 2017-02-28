Movie Talk: Final Trailer for ‘Kong: Skull Island’; David Ayer Teases ‘Gotham City Sirens’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 28th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ken Napzok, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Final trailer released for Kong: Skull Island
- David Ayer teases Black Mask for Gotham City Sirens
- Box Office Report
- First teaser released for Netflix’s Bright directed by David Ayer
- New clip released for Beauty and the Beast
- Vera Farmiga cast as Millie Bobby Brown’s Mother in Godzilla: King of Monsters
- Professor X
- Casting Nightwing
- Twitter Questions