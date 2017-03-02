More Collider
More from Complex

L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX 3D Screening of ‘Kong: Skull Island’

by      March 2, 2017

0

kong-skull-island-trailer-slice

With Kong: Skull Island getting ready to invade theaters on March 10th, I’m happy to announce thanks to our partners at IMAX and Warner Bros. we’re going to be showing the film a few days early for some of our Los Angeles readers. But even better than seeing it in IMAX laser projection before it’s in theaters, following the screening we’ll have a Q&A with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. The screening will be Tuesday, March 7th at 7pm.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Kong: Skull Island in IMAX 3D”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday the 6th around noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

kong-skull-island-jordan-vogt-roberts

Image via Warner Bros.

As someone that has really dug everything I’ve seen from Kong: Skull Island, I can’t wait to watch the film in IMAX just to see cinematographer Larry Fong’s work on the biggest screen possible. As most of you know, the film takes place in the 1970s, in the midst of the Vietnam War, and features a disparate group of people exploring Skull Island—from Samuel L. Jackson’s military commander to Brie Larson’s photojournalist. The film also stars Tom HiddlestonJohn GoodmanJohn C. ReillyTian JingCorey HawkinsJason MitchellJohn OrtizThomas MannShea WhighamToby Kebbell, and Eugene Cordero.

Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on March 7th at 7pm. Last time was a bit surprised how many asked for tickets that don’t live in the area…Hope to see some of you at the screening.

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Deadpool 2’: ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour in the Mix for Cable
Next Article
'Untold Horror': New Documentary Series Will Explore the Best Horror Movies Never…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News