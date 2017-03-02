L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX 3D Screening of ‘Kong: Skull Island’

0

With Kong: Skull Island getting ready to invade theaters on March 10th, I’m happy to announce thanks to our partners at IMAX and Warner Bros. we’re going to be showing the film a few days early for some of our Los Angeles readers. But even better than seeing it in IMAX laser projection before it’s in theaters, following the screening we’ll have a Q&A with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. The screening will be Tuesday, March 7th at 7pm.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Kong: Skull Island in IMAX 3D”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday the 6th around noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

As someone that has really dug everything I’ve seen from Kong: Skull Island, I can’t wait to watch the film in IMAX just to see cinematographer Larry Fong’s work on the biggest screen possible. As most of you know, the film takes place in the 1970s, in the midst of the Vietnam War, and features a disparate group of people exploring Skull Island—from Samuel L. Jackson’s military commander to Brie Larson’s photojournalist. The film also stars Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell, and Eugene Cordero.

Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on March 7th at 7pm. Last time was a bit surprised how many asked for tickets that don’t live in the area…Hope to see some of you at the screening.