Over 40 Hi-Res ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Images Preview Massive, Colorful Monsters

One of the most remarkable things about all of the King Kong films, including Kong: Skull Island, is how visually astonishing they are. Even the absolutely ridiculous 1973 version of the story of a giant ape and the woman he loves is a visually inventive films, starring Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange, and Charles Grodin, if not a particularly technologically advanced in its effects. The original 1933 version and Peter Jackson‘s excellent 2005 take could both be considered state-of-the-art showcases of visual effects but also featured plenty of narrative tension and humor.

And from what we’ve seen thus far from Kong: Skull Island, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has continued on in this tradition, with wild swaths of color and creature design popping up consistently. Warner Bros. released over 40 images from the upcoming reboot yesterday that confirms this suspicion, including new images of monsters, the King himself, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman, and Samuel L. Jackson, amongst others. You can take a look at these 40+ images right below but don’t expect to have any anticipation for this movie to be diluted when you do.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kong: Skull Island:

The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful monster myths of all in “Kong: Skull Island,” from Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures and Tencent Pictures. This compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The Kings of Summer”) tells the story of a diverse team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers uniting to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific, as dangerous as it is beautiful. Cut off from everything they know, the team ventures into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape a primal Eden in which humanity does not belong. “Kong: Skull Island” stars Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World”), Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson (“Pulp Fiction,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), John Goodman (“Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “Argo”), Oscar winner Brie Larson (“Room,” “Trainwreck”), Jing Tian (“Police Story: Lockdown”), Toby Kebbell (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”), John Ortiz (“Steve Jobs”), Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”), Jason Mitchell (“Straight Outta Compton”), Shea Whigham (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Thomas Mann (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”), with Terry Notary (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) and Oscar nominee John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”).

