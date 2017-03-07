‘Kong: Skull Island’ IMAX Featurette Transports You to a World of Monsters

0

-

If you’re going to see a movie about a giant monster, I suppose it makes sense to see it on a giant screen. Jonathan Vogt-Roberts‘ Kong: Skull Island arrives in theaters this week, including a run in IMAX, where the giant beast and his prehistoric neighbors can come to life on the biggest screens in town. There’s no doubt the film will be a spectacle, in addition to all the primordial creatures, Skull Island was filmed at the picturesque Kualoa Ranch, on the coast of Oʻahu. Plus, Skull Island was shot by Batman v Superman and Watchmen director of photography Larry Fong and is openly taking cues from Apocalypse Now, so there’s sure to be some visual splendor in store.

Vogt-Roberts’ new spin on the classic beast takes place in the 1970s, in the midst of the Vietnam War, and features a group of scientific and military professionals exploring Skull Island, including Samuel L. Jackson’s military commander and Brie Larson’s photojournalist. The film also stars Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell, and Eugene Cordero.

We’re hosting our very own IMAX screening of Skull Island tonight, including a Q&A with Voigt-Roberts so stay tuned for updates out of that. For now, get a glimpse at the film’s breathtaking scenery and blockbuster monster action in the IMAX featurette above. Kong: Skull Island arrives in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kong: Skull Island: