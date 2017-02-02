Movie Talk: New ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Poster Revealed; Colin Farrell Joins ‘Inner City’

More Collider
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 2nd, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, David Griffin, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • Opening This Week
  • Chris Terrio just turned in a draft of The Batman
  • Quentin Tarantino’s Last Movie
  • Twitter Questions
