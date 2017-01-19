Exclusive: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Teaser Finds John Goodman’s Team Facing Off with the Giant Gorilla

0

It makes sense that a new take on King Kong would come out in the wake of Gareth Edwards‘Godzilla. In terms of tone and style, Edwards’ Godzilla rewrote the book for many monster movies. The stress was no long merely on the size of the creature and the vibrant bedlam – orange fire reaching up to the heavens, 30-story buildings collapsing into wreckage and dust – that it enacted in search for whatever beast or element it required. Edwards instead seemed to seek out grace and god-like astonishment at his creatures, and in calibrating his visions, the director at once confronted the real death toll from a monster attack and the existential indifference to those deaths in contrast to the arrival of something like a god on Earth.

Even in the first trailer for Kong: Skull Island, it was clear that director Jordan Vogt-Roberts had picked up on a few of Edwards’ tricks, which the Rogue One helmer had honed while working on Monsters, his debut work. There’s a clear focus on how someone might see the beast shrouded by surrounding destruction and nature in the early trailers as well as the latest TV spot for the film, which you can take a look at below. Vogt-Roberts has also seemingly added another promising element to his visual palette in his bewitching use of color. The one thing that plagued Edwards’ Godzilla was it’s largely monochromatic aesthetic and Vogt-Roberts has seemingly learned from that. The world of Kong: Skull Island looks like a joy to simply explore visually, which helps out in movies when scripts hit a rough patch of exposition or any dialogue-heavy scene really. There’s no telling how the script will turn out from what the trailers unveil but from the look of things overall, Kong: Skull Island could be as mesmerizing in its way as Godzilla.

Watch the new TV spot for Kong: Skull Island above. Here’s the official logline for Kong: Skull Island: