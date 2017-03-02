‘Kong: Skull Island’ Exclusive: Our Debut of Paul Ainsworth’s Astounding Original Poster

Everything we’ve seen so far out of Jordan Vogt-Roberts‘ Kong: Skull Island has been absolutely monstrous, in the best possible way. The most recent trailer for the Warner Bros. release went all-out on the monster-battling action front while a batch of images revealed the incredible diversity of the titular island. The mythology of King Kong comes to life once more in a new series of original posters, which will be on display at an upcoming exhibit by Bottleneck Gallery. And we’re thrilled to premiere the exclusive look at one of those posters!
Starring Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, John C. Reilly, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Corey Hawkins, Kong: Skull Island opens March 10th.
Here’s our exclusive look at Paul Ainsworth‘s tribute poster for Kong: Skull Island:
Get the details on the Bottleneck Gallery show below:
TRIBE OF KONG – Art Show
KONG is an influential cinematic icon that has inspired nothing short of a pop culture movement. His references appear in more than television and movies… They are also found in music, fashion and art. Kong is a source of creative inspiration for generations of fans. In celebration of his iconic status and the release of Kong: Skull Island Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment will curate a series of Kong – Tribute Art to be showcased in a limited engagement gallery at the Bottleneck Gallery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
In addition to film marketing materials and fan art, the gallery will feature 7 original pieces from artists around the world commissioned by Poster Posse and 3 original pieces commissioned by Bottleneck Gallery.
The Poster Posse is a diverse collective of artists from all over the world who engages the masses by creating highly desirable art for the movies you are dying to see. From sci-fi, to comedy and everything in between, we love movies as an art form and utilize our talents and unique perspectives to create art that pays homage to them.
Bottleneck Gallery is a contemporary art space specializing in all facets of pop culture art, from prints to paintings to toys. The gallery has been open since 2012 and is located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.