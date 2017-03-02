‘Kong: Skull Island’ Exclusive: Our Debut of Paul Ainsworth’s Astounding Original Poster

0

Everything we’ve seen so far out of Jordan Vogt-Roberts‘ Kong: Skull Island has been absolutely monstrous, in the best possible way. The most recent trailer for the Warner Bros. release went all-out on the monster-battling action front while a batch of images revealed the incredible diversity of the titular island. The mythology of King Kong comes to life once more in a new series of original posters, which will be on display at an upcoming exhibit by Bottleneck Gallery. And we’re thrilled to premiere the exclusive look at one of those posters!

Starring Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, John C. Reilly, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Corey Hawkins, Kong: Skull Island opens March 10th.

Here’s our exclusive look at Paul Ainsworth‘s tribute poster for Kong: Skull Island:

Get the details on the Bottleneck Gallery show below: